Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reality Star Dolores Hughes Dies at 76

Remembering Dolores Hughes: The Kind Soul and Comedy Genius of Hollywood Hillbillies

The entertainment industry lost a beloved personality on November 9, 2022, when Dolores Hughes, also known as Mema, passed away at the age of 76 due to heart failure. Her family announced her passing on social media, describing her as a “wonderful, beautiful, and kind soul.” Hughes rose to fame as a reality TV personality on Reelz’s show Hollywood Hillbillies, where she showcased her comedic talents and unique personality alongside her family members.

Hollywood Hillbillies ran for three seasons from January 2014 to July 2015, following the Hughes family’s move from Georgia to Los Angeles. Hughes appeared on the show with her nephew Michael Kittrell, a YouTube celebrity, and was often described as one of the most outspoken and hilarious characters on television. Despite her fame, Hughes remained humble and did not understand why so many people admired and wanted to be with her, as she once stated in an interview.

Hughes’ comedic talents were evident in her book, Mema Says: From Country Porch to Hollywood Hillbillies, which she wrote five years after the show ended. The book allowed her to reminisce about her colorful youth and hinted at the possibility of a return to television. She remained optimistic about her future in the entertainment industry, saying, “You never know where you’ll meet me or my family next!”

Hughes’ net worth was estimated to be over $1 million, primarily earned through her acting and entrepreneurship ventures. Despite her success, she never had a Wikipedia page, making it difficult to determine her birthdate and career details. Nevertheless, her impact on the entertainment industry and her fans will not be forgotten.

As fans and loved ones mourn the loss of Dolores Hughes, it is clear that her memory will live on through the laughter and stories she shared with anyone willing to listen. Her kindness, humor, and humility will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know her. Rest in peace, Mema.

