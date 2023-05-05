Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reality TV star Sonia Pizarro passes away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former reality TV star Sonia Pizarro passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 60. Sonia was a well-known personality from the truTV series Operation Repo, which aired from 2006 until 2014. The show followed a car repossession company and the drama that ensued during repo cases in San Fernando Valley, California. Sonia was a main cast member until the show’s end and was known for her lively antics and memorable personality.

Sonia’s ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, who was also on the show, announced Sonia’s passing on Instagram. He shared that Sonia was a “bad ass chick” and that he would be taking some time away from social media to grieve. While the cause of Sonia’s death has not been confirmed publicly by medical professionals, her family shared some details with TMZ. Sonia’s niece, Lyndah Pizarro, shared that Sonia passed away in her sleep on May 3, 2023.

Sonia had dealt with some health issues in the past, which may have been contributing factors in her sudden death. In 2018, she suffered a stroke, but her family members told TMZ that it was not the cause of her death. However, the former reality star may have had other health problems that her family members were not immediately aware of.

Despite their divorce, Sonia and Froylan shared one child, whom Froylan mentioned in his Instagram post about Sonia. His post and photo of his late ex-wife showed how much Sonia would be missed. “To me, she was and will always be my ex-wife, the mother of my son, and she will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach,” Froylan wrote. “Sonia, we love you, and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me. Thank you, and I love you.”

Sonia was a beloved member of the truTV family and a fan-favorite on Operation Repo. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of many who knew her. While Sonia’s cause of death remains unknown, her legacy will live on through the memories she created on the show and the impact she had on those who knew her personally. Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Operation Repo’ Star Sonia Pizarro Dies at 60 Years Old — What Happened?/