Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reason behind the death of Balarama – famous Mysuru Dasara elephant

The Demise of Mysuru Dasara Fame Elephant Balarama

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Balarama, the lead elephant of the world-famous Mysore Dasara. Balarama was a male elephant born around c. 1958 and was the iconic elephant who carried the idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari on the fabled Golden Howdah for the 13th time. He was a beloved and well-known figure in the community, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many.

Balarama’s Role in Mysore Dasara

Balarama was a significant figure in the Mysore Dasara festival, which is a ten-day event that celebrates the victory of good over evil. He was the lead elephant for the procession and carried the goddess Chamundeshwari on his back for ten days. Balarama’s grace and majesty were a sight to behold, and he was admired and respected by all who saw him.

Balarama’s Passing

Balarama passed away on May 7, 2023, due to age-related issues. He was suffering from tuberculosis, which had been affecting his health for some time. His owner, Mahot Thimma, reported that Balarama had not been eating well and was feeling unwell for the past few weeks. Despite the efforts of his caretakers, Balarama’s health continued to decline, and he passed away on Sunday evening. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many who loved and respected him.

Tributes to Balarama

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Balarama after his passing, expressing his sadness and respect for the iconic elephant. The Prime Minister tweeted, “For many years, the iconic elephant Balarama was a key part of the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. We all respectfully recall Gajraja Balarama carrying the Murthy of Maa Chamundeshwari. His passing away is adding. Om Shanti.”

Many others have also paid tribute to Balarama, expressing their sadness at his passing and their admiration for his grace and majesty. Balarama will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In Conclusion

The passing of Balarama is a great loss for the community, and his absence will be felt for years to come. He was a beloved and iconic figure in the Mysore Dasara festival, and his grace and majesty will be remembered by all who saw him. We extend our deepest sympathies to his caretakers and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Balarama.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Balarama Death Reason? Mysuru Dasara Fame Elephant Balarama Passed Away/