Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reason for Gary’s Death on A Million Little Things

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

We Had a Feeling A Million Little Things Would End with a Death

As fans of A Million Little Things, we knew that the season two finale would bring some major twists and turns. But we were not prepared for the devastating death of Gary Mendez, played by James Roday Rodriguez. The show’s creator, DJ Nash, recently opened up about why he made the decision to kill off Gary, and it turns out there were several reasons behind the heartbreaking choice.

The Decision to Kill Off Gary

In an interview with TVLine, Nash revealed that the decision to kill off Gary was made early on in the show’s development. “From the moment we started breaking the season, we knew we wanted to end with a death,” he said. “We didn’t know who it was going to be, but we knew that’s where we were headed.”

Nash explained that the decision to kill off a major character was not taken lightly. “It’s always hard to kill a character that people love and are invested in,” he said. “But we felt like it was the right choice for the story we were telling.”

The Impact of Gary’s Death

Gary’s death had a profound impact on the show’s characters, particularly his best friend, Eddie, played by David Giuntoli. Nash explained that he wanted to explore the “ripple effects” of Gary’s death and how it would affect the characters’ relationships and their own personal journeys.

“The show is about friendship and the idea that we’re all in this together,” Nash said. “But when someone dies, it can really fracture those relationships. It can make people question their own mortality and what their purpose is.”

Gary’s Mental Health Journey

One of the main reasons why Gary was chosen to be the character who died was because of his mental health journey. Throughout the show’s two seasons, Gary has struggled with depression and survivor’s guilt after surviving breast cancer. Nash wanted to explore the impact of mental health issues on a person’s life and how it can lead to suicidal thoughts.

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34,” Nash said. “It’s a real issue that affects a lot of people. We wanted to show that suicide is not a choice, it’s a consequence of mental illness.”

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

By choosing to kill off Gary, Nash hopes to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the need for more resources and support for those who are struggling. “We want to start a conversation about mental health and let people know that it’s okay to ask for help,” he said.

Nash also hopes that the show will inspire viewers to reach out to their loved ones and check in on their mental health. “We all have a responsibility to take care of each other,” he said. “We need to be there for our friends and family and let them know that they’re not alone.”

The Future of A Million Little Things

With the death of Gary, the show’s future is uncertain. Nash revealed that the show will continue to explore the aftermath of Gary’s death and how it affects the characters, but he also teased that there will be new characters introduced in season three.

“We’re always looking to expand the world of the show and bring in new voices and perspectives,” he said. “We want to keep the show fresh and exciting while still staying true to the core themes of friendship and family.”

Conclusion

The decision to kill off Gary in A Million Little Things was a heartbreaking one, but it was also a necessary one. By exploring the impact of mental health issues and suicide, the show is helping to raise awareness about an important issue that affects millions of people.

As fans, we’ll miss Gary and his infectious smile, but we know that his legacy will live on through the show and the conversations it inspires.

News Source : hiddenremote.com – Alexandria Ingham

Source Link :Why did Gary die on A Million Little Things? (Showrunner weighs in)/