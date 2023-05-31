Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reason for Limerick Model’s Suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Judy Fitzgerald: Remembering the Legacy of a Well-Known Nurse, Fitness Model, and Midwife

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Judy Fitzgerald, a well-known certified nurse, fitness instructor, and professional fitness model. She was best known for winning the 2014 Miss Bikini Ireland model competition and representing Ireland at the world championships in Cancun, Mexico.

Judy was not only a successful model but also a dedicated front-line nurse and midwife. She earned a nursing degree from University College Cork and a midwifery master’s degree from the University of Limerick. Even during the challenging Covid-19 outbreak, Judy kept up her front-line midwifery work while still pursuing her love for the fitness modeling industry.

Unfortunately, on May 27, 2023, Judy passed away suddenly in her native Limerick. Her death’s exact cause is still unknown, but some reports suggest that she had been experiencing anxiety and depression for many years and had sought medical attention. Her life was also filled with personal struggles and issues that she chose not to share with many others.

Judy Fitzgerald was a remarkable individual who succeeded in many different fields. She was a dedicated front-line nurse and midwife in addition to being a former Miss Bikini Ireland and fitness model. Her sudden and tragic passing has left many of her loved ones in shock and grief.

Judy’s funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Nessan’s Church in Raheen. She leaves behind her siblings Lucy, William, and Pedro, as well as her parents, Liam and Imelda. Her large group of friends will also deeply miss her. A memorial service will be held at St. Nessan’s Church in Raheen on May 1 at noon, and burial will follow in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Judy’s passing is a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. Her legacy as a successful nurse, midwife, and fitness model will continue to inspire many individuals to follow their passions and make a positive impact in their communities. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Why Limerick Model Committed Suicide?/