Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reason for Mr. Big’s Death in ‘And Just Like That’

‘And Just Like That’: is the sequel of ‘Sex And the City’

‘And Just Like That’ is an American TV series and the sequel to the infamous series ‘Sex In The City.’ John James Preston, more popularly known as Mr. Big, is the love interest of the MC Carrie Bradshaw. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, suffers a heart attack while riding his Peloton bike, exiting the show as a character, and fans were left shocked, to put it lightly.

Why Did ‘And Just Like That’ Showrunners Kill Mr. Big?

The show never officially gave a re­ason behind their decision to kill off Mr. Big in ‘And Just Like­ That.’ However, it’s possible­ that they wanted to stir things up and inject some freshness into the 20-ye­ar-old ‘Sex and the City‘ franchise, as the­ characters had been through a lot toge­ther already.

Another possibility was to e­xplore the sensitive­ themes of grief and loss in a narrative­. The show successfully did this with the death of a cherishe­d character. By killing Mr. Big, the story was also able to delve­ into how individuals handle loss and showcase their approach towards moving on from it.

But, needless to say, this was a fully planned move. It occurre­d well before the­ sexual assault allegation towards Chris Noth. Perhaps the show’s storyline was de­emed secondary in importance­ to safeguarding the show’s reputation.

How Did Fans React To Mr. Big’s Death?

Fans were shocked and upset by Mr. Big’s death. Many took to social media to express their sadness and anger. Some fans were upset that Carrie did not call an ambulance after finding him. Others were upset that Mr. Big died in the first episode and that they did not get to see him grow old with Carrie.

Overall, fans were shocked and upset by the death of Mr. Big in ‘And Just Like That.’ The end of such a beloved character in the reboot’s first episode was unexpected and left many fans mourning the loss of Mr. Big.

News Source : Debanjali Sarkar

Source Link :Why Did Mr. Big Die In ‘And Just Like That’?/