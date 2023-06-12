Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reasons behind tiger deaths in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four tigers die in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, scientists suspect foul play

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, located in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, has lost four tigers due to various reasons since April 21, with one of them suffering a fatal head injury. Scientists from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar near Bareilly revealed this information on Monday after conducting post-mortem examinations of some of the dead tigers.

Dr. A. A. M. Parwada, the head of the wildlife department of IVRI, said that a male tiger was post-mortemed in June, and its weight was 210 kg. Its right hind leg was twisted, and there were signs of injury on its head and body, suggesting that it was attacked by a larger animal, possibly a gaur or an elephant. The liver of the tiger was also damaged, indicating that it suffered from stress or poisoning. Another female tiger was found dead with worms in its stomach and signs of injury on its head, but it died due to respiratory failure caused by internal bleeding.

Dr. Parwada added that the post-mortem of the third tiger was not possible as its body was badly decomposed, but the fourth tiger’s examination is underway. The officials of the forest department and the state government are concerned about the sudden deaths of the tigers, and they have ordered an investigation to find out the cause of the deaths.

According to the statement issued by the government, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken cognizance of the deaths of two or three tigers in Dudhwa National Park in the past few days. He has directed the state minister of forests, environment, zoo, and climate change, Arun Kumar Saxena, the principal secretary of forests, Manoj Singh, and other officials of the forest department to visit Dudhwa and submit a detailed report. The officials suspect that one of the tigers might have eaten a bone that caused internal injuries and bleeding, leading to its death.

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which covers an area of 1,284 square kilometers and has a core area of 614 square kilometers, is one of the important habitats of the Royal Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigris tigris). The reserve is also home to other endangered species like the Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis), swamp deer (Rucervus duvaucelii), and leopard (Panthera pardus). The reserve is managed by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, with the help of various NGOs and local communities.

The recent deaths of the tigers have raised concerns about the safety and conservation of the big cats in the reserve. The forest officials have intensified their patrols and surveillance to prevent any poaching or human-tiger conflict. They have also initiated a study to monitor the health and behavior of the tigers and to identify the potential threats to their survival. The scientists from IVRI and other institutes are also collaborating to analyze the samples and data collected from the post-mortems and to provide insights into the causes of the tiger deaths.

The loss of the tigers in Dudhwa is a reminder of the challenges faced by the wildlife conservationists in India, where the human population and development are putting increasing pressure on the natural habitats and the wildlife. The tigers, which once roamed freely across the country, have now been restricted to a few protected areas, and their survival depends on the collective efforts of the government, the civil society, and the citizens. The death of one tiger is not only a loss of a magnificent creature but also a warning of the fragile balance of nature that we need to protect and restore for our own sake.

