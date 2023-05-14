Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reasons for Death and Marriage on Wiki

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Debbie Higgins: Dr. Phil’s First Wife

Debbie Higgins was the first wife of the famous TV host and psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw. The two met when they were 20 years old and got married soon after in 1970. However, their marriage was short-lived and ended in 1973 due to Phil’s alleged infidelity and abusive behavior towards Debbie. Phil later married Robin Jo Jameson in 1976, with whom he has two children. Debbie lived a quiet life after their divorce and worked as the proprietor of a liquor store in Kansas City. She passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer.

Who was Debbie Higgins?

Debbie Higgins was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1950. She never revealed her specific birth date to the media and also kept details about her professional career hidden. The only reason she gained any public attention was due to her marriage to Dr. Phil. After their divorce, she led a quiet life and only became involved in the film industry as an editor of two films in 2011 and 2013. Her net worth at the time of her death is estimated to be less than $1 million.

Dr. Phil McGraw: Early Life and Career

Dr. Phil McGraw was born Phillip Calvin McGraw on September 1, 1950, in Vinita, Oklahoma. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and then an M.A. in experimental psychology in 1976, followed by a Ph.D. in clinical psychology in 1979, both from the University of North Texas. After earning his doctorate, he joined his father in private practice at a clinic in Wichita Falls, Texas. He later founded Courtroom Sciences Inc., a full-service trial sciences firm, which made clients of Fortune 500 companies, airlines, and major TV networks. He was later chosen by Oprah Winfrey to prepare her for the Amarillo Texas beef trial, which led to his guest appearances on her show. After several years, he was given his own show, “Dr. Phil,” which premiered in 2002 and has been renewed until 2023.

Dr. Phil McGraw: Net Worth, Salary, and Personal Life

Dr. Phil’s career as a TV host and psychologist has significantly increased his net worth, which is estimated to be $400 million as of late 2018, with an annual income of $88 million. He has been married to Robin Jo Jameson since 1976, and they have two children, Jay and Jordan. Jay is now a TV producer and writer and has started the company Stage 29 Production. Dr. Phil is also extremely popular on social media platforms, with over 4.4 million followers on Facebook, over 1.35 million fans on Twitter, and just over 425,000 followers on Instagram.

Conclusion

Debbie Higgins may have lived a quiet life after her divorce from Dr. Phil, but she will forever be remembered as his first wife. Dr. Phil’s career has skyrocketed since their divorce, and he has become one of the most prominent TV personalities and psychologists in the world. Despite his success, Dr. Phil has faced criticism for his controversial methods and advice. However, he remains a popular figure with millions of fans and followers on social media.

