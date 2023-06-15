Dead – Death – Obituary News : Record-breaking crossword king Roger dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

World-Beating Crossword King Roger Squires Passes Away at 91

Roger Squires, the most prolific crossword compiler in history, has passed away at the age of 91. Squires was widely regarded as the world-beating crossword king, having created over 66,000 puzzles in his lifetime. His puzzles have been published in newspapers, magazines, and books all over the world, and he was famous for his ability to create challenging yet enjoyable crosswords that kept solvers coming back for more.

A Life Dedicated to Crosswords

Squires was born in 1929 in the small town of Bournemouth, England. From a young age, he was fascinated by puzzles and games, and he quickly developed a talent for creating his own. In the 1950s, he began to submit his crossword puzzles to various publications, and he quickly gained a reputation as a skilled and inventive compiler. Over the course of his career, he went on to create puzzles for The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph, and many other newspapers and magazines.

Despite his success, Squires remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He once said, “I don’t think I’m any better or worse than any other crossword compiler. I just happen to have done more puzzles than anyone else.” But it was precisely this dedication that made Squires such a beloved figure in the world of crosswords. He was always willing to help and encourage new compilers, and he was known for his generosity in sharing his knowledge and expertise.

A Legacy that will Live On

With Squires’ passing, the world has lost a true genius of the crossword puzzle. But his legacy will live on in the thousands of puzzles he created, which will continue to challenge and delight solvers for generations to come. His puzzles were famous for their wit, their clever wordplay, and their ability to keep solvers on their toes. He had an uncanny ability to create clues that were both challenging and satisfying to solve, and his puzzles were a testament to his creativity and ingenuity.

But Squires’ legacy extends beyond his puzzles. He was a kind and generous man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the joy of puzzle-solving. He inspired countless others to take up the art of crossword compiling, and he left an indelible mark on the world of puzzles and games.

The End of an Era

The passing of Roger Squires marks the end of an era in the world of crossword puzzles. He was a true original, and his puzzles were a reflection of his unique personality and style. He will be remembered as one of the greatest crossword compilers of all time, and his puzzles will continue to be enjoyed by solvers around the world.

But Squires’ legacy goes beyond his puzzles. He was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration to countless people, and his passing is a loss that will be felt deeply by all who knew him. He embodied the spirit of puzzle-solving, and his dedication to his craft will continue to inspire generations of crossword compilers to come.

A Life Well-Lived

Despite his many achievements, Squires remained a humble and down-to-earth person throughout his life. He once said, “I’m just a crossword compiler. I’m not a genius or anything like that.” But to the millions of people who have solved his puzzles over the years, he was much more than that. He was a master of his craft, a true original, and a beloved figure in the world of puzzles and games.

With his passing, the world has lost a true treasure. But his puzzles, his wisdom, and his spirit will continue to live on, inspiring and delighting people for generations to come. Roger Squires was a life well-lived, and he will be deeply missed.

News Source : shropshirestar

Source Link :The Star's record-breaking crossword king Roger dies at 91/