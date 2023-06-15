Dead – Death – Obituary News : Record-breaking crossword king Roger dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Crossword King Roger Squires: A Tribute to a Legend

Roger Squires, one of the most prolific crossword setters in history, passed away in June 2021 at the age of 86. He had a career spanning nearly 55 years before his retirement in 2017, during which he had approaching 80,000 crosswords published in 592 outlets in over 30 countries, with nearly 2.5 million clues set.

Roger, who lived in Ironbridge, was a legend in cruciverbalist circles, and his achievements were recognised by Guinness World Records. His first published crossword was in the Express & Star, and he went on to produce crosswords for various national papers, as well as the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. He used pseudonyms for different publications, such as Rufus for the Guardian, Dante for the Financial Times, and Hodge, Bower and Icarus for the Independent.

Although best known for his crossword feats, Roger had also enjoyed a showbiz career which included being an actor, compere, magician, playwright, and comedian. He had also cheated death as a naval airman when he survived a tragic aircraft accident.

Tribute was paid to him in a slot on the Jeremy Vine show in which the host described him as “pretty much the most famous crossword compiler in history”. BBC media and arts correspondent David Sillito said: “Roger Squires always wanted to delight, rather than defeat, his audience.”

Roger was born in Sandy Lane, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton. He went to Wolverhampton Grammar School and left at 15 to join the Royal Navy, serving in the Fleet Air Arm as an Observer flying from aircraft carriers. He became a member of the exclusive Goldfish Club for ditched aircrew when the Gannet plane from HMS Hermes he was in stalled at 300ft while approaching to land and crashed into the sea off Sri Lanka. He escaped from 60ft beneath the sea, but sadly the pilot died.

It was Roger’s hobby being a magician which led indirectly to him starting to compile crosswords. “I used to do a trick where I shuffled the pack and dealt myself 13 spades,” he recalled at the time of his retirement. “Every time it rained and stopped flying at our base at Cornwall, all the aircrew played cards for money, but after I showed them this trick they wouldn’t let me play. So I started solving crosswords, eventually doing about 12 a day. Then when we went to sea and there were no newspapers, I thought I would try to compile one.”

His first published crossword appeared in the Express & Star on Monday, December 2, 1963, for which he was paid £3 and three shillings. Readers had been invited to send in their crosswords, but Roger won it three times on the trot until the Express & Star said they had had enough of his crosswords. Roger’s brother got round the “ban” by sending in Roger’s crosswords under the name of his friends. It only stopped after about the 45th when my brother made a mistake when I was on holiday and sent in the same puzzle with different names and they questioned it and stopped it.

Apart from being the world’s most prolific crossword setter, Roger held other records, such as producing a published puzzle including the longest word ever used in a published magazine. He passed his one millionth crossword clue in 1989 and reached the two million mark in 2007. He liked to make his crosswords entertaining, rather than too challenging.

To his chagrin, Roger was dropped from the Guinness Book of Records 2009 edition for the first time since 1978, as according to the then editor the young readership was “not interested in crosswords”. However, he was reinstated in the 2014 edition under a new editor. His 2016 entry in Guinness World Records read: “Most crosswords in a lifetime. After 50-plus years of setting for some 115 publications, Roger F Squires (UK) had published more than 77,854 by Feb 2015, which equates to roughly 2.34 million clues.”

Roger Squires had a unique approach to setting crosswords, always striving to entertain his audience. He will be missed by many, but his legacy as one of the greatest crossword setters of all time will live on.

SOME ROGER SQUIRES CROSSWORD CLASSICS (answers below)

Giggling troll follows Clancy, Larry, Billy and Peggy who howl, wrongly disturbing a place in Wales. (58) Two girls, one on each knee. (7) Stop working and go to bed. (6) Bar of soap. (3, 6, 6) What the poor man has and the rich man wants. (7) Roman marbles missing? (3, 6, 6) Disturbed Presbyterians. (7, 6).

ANSWERS:

1. Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch (it’s an anagram, and this holds the world record for the longest crossword answer).

2. Knee-cap.

3. Retire. (As indeed he did, this clue being used in his last ever puzzle published in the Daily Telegraph on December 18, 2017).

4. Cash in the hand.

5. Nothing.

6. All roads lead to Rome.

7. Best in prayer.

Crossword puzzles Record-breaking achievements Roger Squires Obituary Cryptic crossword

News Source : expressandstar

Source Link :The Star’s record-breaking crossword king Roger dies at 91/