Dead – Death – Obituary News : Recovered Suicide Note: No Evidence Yet

Police Recover Suicide Note of Female Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

Kerala police have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally, Kottayam. Satheesh was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2, Friday. The note contained no mention of any particular reason that forced her to take the extreme step. The District Police Chief K Karthick has stated that all details, including what had happened in the college lab on the day of her death, would be examined in detail during the investigation.

Harassment Allegations Refuted

A few students had alleged harassment by the teachers in the name of internal tests, but the college management has refuted the claims, stating that they did not know why the student had committed such an act. The protests by the students were called off following a mutual agreement between the authorities and the students, with academic activities on the campus resuming from Monday, June 12 onwards.

Crime Branch Probe Ordered

Following the incident, Kerala’s Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan ordered a Crime Branch probe into the student’s death after meeting with representatives of the college students, management, and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). The decision was taken after tensions rose on the campus over the incident.

Investigation Ongoing

The officer in charge of the investigation has stated that the statements of students who were with Satheesh on the day and those close to her would be recorded, and the details will be shared as the investigation progresses. Satheesh’s mobile phone will also be sent for forensic examination.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that the circumstances surrounding Satheesh’s death will become clearer, and those responsible for any wrongdoing will be brought to justice.

