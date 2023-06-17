Dead – Death – Obituary News : Referee of ONE Championship found dead at 34

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ONE Fighters and Officials Pay Tribute Following the Death of Muay Thai Referee Paopom Watcharin

Introduction

It is with great sadness that the Muay Thai community has learned of the passing of one of its most beloved figures, Paopom Watcharin. The veteran referee died on Friday in Bangkok, leaving behind a legacy that will not be forgotten any time soon. ONE fighters and officials have come forward to pay their respects to the man who was known for his professionalism, dedication, and passion for the sport.

A Life Dedicated to Muay Thai

Paopom Watcharin was a respected figure in the Muay Thai community. He began his career as a fighter, but soon realized that his passion lay in refereeing. He went on to become one of the most well-known and respected referees in the sport, officiating many high-profile fights and earning the respect of fighters and officials alike.

Watcharin was known for his professionalism in the ring. He was always fair and impartial, and his decisions were respected by everyone. His dedication to the sport was evident in the way he carried himself both in and out of the ring. He was always willing to help out his fellow referees and fighters, and he was always willing to learn from others.

Fighters and Officials Pay Tribute

The news of Watcharin’s death has sent shockwaves through the Muay Thai community, with fighters and officials paying tribute to the veteran referee.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was one of the first to pay his respects. He tweeted, “Paopom Watcharin was one of the most respected and beloved referees in the Muay Thai community. His dedication to the sport was unmatched, and he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Paopom.”

ONE Championship fighter Stamp Fairtex also paid tribute to Watcharin. She tweeted, “Paopom Watcharin was a true legend of the sport. He was always fair and impartial in the ring, and his decisions were respected by everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Paopom.”

Another ONE Championship fighter, Saemapetch Fairtex, also expressed his condolences. He tweeted, “Paopom Watcharin was a great referee and an even better person. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Rest in peace, Paopom.”

A Legacy That Will Not Be Forgotten

Watcharin’s legacy in the Muay Thai community will not be forgotten any time soon. He was a true professional, always striving to be the best he could be. His dedication to the sport was evident in everything he did, and he was loved and respected by all who knew him.

As the Muay Thai community mourns the loss of one of its own, it is important to remember the impact that Paopom Watcharin had on the sport. He was a true ambassador for Muay Thai, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of fighters and referees to come.

Conclusion

The Muay Thai community has lost a true legend with the passing of Paopom Watcharin. His professionalism, dedication, and passion for the sport will be missed by all who knew him. ONE fighters and officials have paid tribute to the man who was loved and respected by so many, and his legacy will continue to inspire Muay Thai fighters and referees for years to come. Rest in peace, Paopom Watcharin.

ONE Championship Referee Death Home News

News Source : South China Morning Post

Source Link :ONE Championship referee found dead at home aged 34: reports/