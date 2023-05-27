Dead – Death – Obituary News : Regina airport worker fatally injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Construction Worker Dies in Accident at Regina International Airport

A construction worker lost his life in an accident that took place at Regina International Airport on Friday. According to James Bogusz, the President and CEO of Regina Airport Authority, emergency responders were called to the work site of the 13-31 runway overlay project at around 11:30 p.m. on May 26. Despite the immediate response of the emergency team, the worker could not be saved.

Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have initiated an investigation into the incident, along with federal occupational health and safety workers who will conduct a separate investigation. The next of kin of the deceased worker are still being notified. However, flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of workplace safety. Employers must take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their workers. It is particularly important in the construction industry, where the risks of accidents and fatalities are higher.

The construction industry is one of the most dangerous industries in Canada. According to the Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada, there were 1,027 fatalities in the construction industry between 2011 and 2019. The majority of these fatalities were due to accidents involving falls, electrocutions, and being struck by objects.

The Canadian government has implemented various measures to improve workplace safety in the construction industry. The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) provides guidance on workplace safety issues, including hazard identification, risk assessment, and control measures. Employers are required to follow the guidelines provided by the CCOHS and other regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of their workers.

Employers must also provide adequate training to their workers to ensure that they are aware of the risks involved and the safety measures they need to take. Workers must be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as hard hats, safety glasses, and protective footwear. Employers must ensure that the PPE is in good condition and is being used correctly.

The incident at Regina International Airport is a reminder that workplace safety should be the top priority of every employer. Employers must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their workers. The construction industry is a challenging industry, but with proper safety measures and training, accidents and fatalities can be prevented.

In conclusion, the incident at Regina International Airport is a tragic reminder of the importance of workplace safety. Employers must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their workers, particularly in the construction industry, where the risks of accidents and fatalities are higher. The Canadian government has implemented various measures to improve workplace safety, but it is the responsibility of employers to ensure that they are following the guidelines and providing adequate training and safety measures to their workers. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased worker during this difficult time.

Workplace safety Occupational hazards Construction site accidents Occupational health and safety regulations Fatal workplace incidents

News Source : Regina Leader-Post

Source Link :Construction worker dies at Regina airport/