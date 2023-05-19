Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reinvestigation into student suicide at Embry-Riddle ends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Close Re-Investigation into Embry-Riddle Student’s Death

Police in Daytona Beach have closed their re-investigation into the death of an Embry-Riddle student back in 2020. The death was ruled a suicide at the time, but the case was reopened at the urging of family who claim the student was murdered.

Police Chief’s Statement

“My heart goes out to the Ortiz family, sincerely,” Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said. Though he knows the family of Alexander Bello-Ortiz is devastated, he says they’re wrong that the Embry-Riddle student’s death was anything but suicide. Bello-Ortiz was found dead in his off-campus home in September 2020. Police say he took his own life using a rifle.

Family’s Claims

This past March, Bello-Ortiz’s family, with attorneys, held a press conference at the police station, claiming the police investigation fell short, demanding justice. They believe the young student was murdered by someone known to him and that others helped cover it up. “I’m very confident that my people made the right decision and that the investigation was conducted thoroughly,” Young said. The family claims police disregarded evidence, including inconsistent statements and Ring doorbell audio from the scene that captured voices, sounds of a struggle, then a gunshot. After closing the case once, police did reopen it to look into that.

Police Investigation

“There’s nothing incriminating on the audio or video,” Det. Dave Dinardi said. Dinardi with Det. Jayson Wallace worked the case twice now. They didn’t find anything, even after sending the Ring doorbell captures out for enhancement. “We sent that off to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to their audio/video experts and the same thing,” Dinardi said. “I’m absolutely certain that we’re closing this the proper way,” Wallace said.

Police say there is no statute of limitations when it comes to a death investigation. They say should the family or attorneys for the family come to them with new information or evidence, they would certainly look at it, but they say what they’ve seen so far does not suggest homicide. “If we have any form of evidence that led us to believe that this was an actual homicide, we would not be closing this investigation,” Young said.

WESH 2 reached out to the family and attorneys but have not heard back. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against those people they believe are responsible for Bello-Ortiz’s death.

