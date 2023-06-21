Dead – Death – Obituary News : Reliever Dick Hall, Part of 2 World Series Winners, Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dick Hall: The Dependable Reliever Who Helped the Orioles Win Two World Series

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Dick Hall, a dependable reliever who played for multiple teams throughout his career but is best known for his contributions to the Baltimore Orioles. Hall passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of excellence on and off the field.

Nicknamed “Turkey” for his unusual pitching motion, Hall began his big league career as an outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952. He later transitioned to pitching and had a solid season in 1955, going 6-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates.

Over the next few years, Hall bounced around the league, playing for the Kansas City Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies before landing in Baltimore in 1961. It was there that he truly found his footing as a pitcher, becoming a key member of the Orioles’ bullpen for the next several seasons.

Hall went 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 32 relief appearances for the Orioles in 1966, although he did not appear in Baltimore’s World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that year. The Orioles swept the Dodgers, famously allowing only two runs in the series and using only four pitchers.

After two years with the Phillies, Hall returned to Baltimore in 1969 and helped the team win three straight pennants from 1969-71. He made one appearance in the Orioles’ five-game win over the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970 World Series, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Hall was known for his consistency and reliability on the mound, as well as his friendly demeanor off the field. He was elected to the Orioles’ Hall of Fame in 1989, a testament to his impact on the franchise.

But Hall’s contributions to baseball went beyond his playing career. A graduate of Swarthmore College, he worked part-time as an accountant during his time in the majors and later went on to serve as the director of player personnel for the Orioles.

Hall’s passing is a reminder of the important role that players like him have played in shaping the history of baseball. While stars like Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson often dominate the headlines, it is players like Hall who have quietly gone about their business and helped their teams win championships.

As we remember Dick Hall, let us also remember the countless other players who have made significant contributions to the game without receiving the recognition they deserve. They may not have been household names, but they were an integral part of the fabric of baseball and their legacies live on.

Baltimore Orioles World Series Relief Pitcher Dick Hall Baseball Legend

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :Dick Hall, reliever who was part of 2 World Series winners with Baltimore, dies at age 92/