Dead – Death – Obituary News : Religious Broadcaster Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Pat Robertson: A Legendary Christian Philanthropist and Radio Broadcaster

Pat Robertson, the famous Christian philanthropist and radio broadcaster, passed away on Thursday in his Virginia home. According to a press release issued by the Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson’s family gathered around him as he peacefully left this world. Although the cause of his death has not been disclosed, his legacy as a prominent figure in the Christian community will always be remembered.

A Long Illustrious Career

Robertson had a long and illustrious career, starting as a Southern Baptist minister and later becoming a televangelist. In 1960, he founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), which started as a local television station in Virginia Beach but eventually grew into a global multimedia empire. CBN now broadcasts in over 180 countries and is one of the largest Christian media organizations in the world.

Robertson also hosted the daily television program, “The 700 Club,” which aired for over five decades and reached millions of viewers worldwide. He used this platform to promote his Christian beliefs, offer spiritual guidance, and provide a platform for guests to share their testimonies.

A Political Career

In addition to his religious work, Robertson also had a brief political career. In 1988, he ran for president of the United States as a Republican candidate. Although he did not win the nomination, his campaign generated significant attention and support from the Christian conservative community.

A Philanthropist and Humanitarian

Robertson was also known for his philanthropic efforts and humanitarian work. He founded several organizations, including Operation Blessing International, which provides disaster relief and humanitarian aid to people in need around the world. He also established the American Center for Law and Justice, which advocates for religious freedom and human rights.

Robertson’s charitable work extended beyond his organizations. He personally donated millions of dollars to various causes, including education, healthcare, and faith-based initiatives. He was a strong advocate for conservative values and often used his wealth and influence to support political causes and candidates who shared his beliefs.

A Legacy to Remember

Pat Robertson was a pioneer in Christian broadcasting and a leading figure in the evangelical movement. He used his platform to share the message of the Gospel and promote his conservative beliefs. He also made a significant impact through his philanthropic efforts, helping millions of people around the world through his organizations and personal donations.

Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to live on. He inspired countless people through his work and touched the lives of many. He will be remembered as a true Christian philanthropist and a force for good in the world.

A Final Farewell

As we bid farewell to Pat Robertson, we are reminded of the words of the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Robertson lived a life of faith, fighting the good fight until the end. We pray that he is now at peace, reunited with his Heavenly Father and loved ones who have gone before him. Rest in peace, Pat Robertson.

Christian Broadcasting Network Conservative Christianity Televangelist Republican Party Dominion Theology

News Source : The Madras Tribune

Source Link :Pat Robertson, Broadcaster Who Tied Religion to GOP, Dead at 93/