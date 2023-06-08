Dead – Death – Obituary News : Religious Broadcaster Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson Dead: The Legacy of The 700 Club Host and Religious Broadcaster

Introduction

Pat Robertson, the host of The 700 Club and a controversial religious broadcaster, passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was a prominent figure in American evangelicalism and a pioneer in televangelism, reaching millions of viewers through his daily television program. While his legacy is mixed, Robertson played a significant role in shaping the religious and political landscape of the United States.

The 700 Club

Robertson founded The 700 Club in 1966, which became one of the longest-running programs in television history. The show featured a mix of news, interviews, and religious commentary, and quickly became a platform for Robertson’s conservative beliefs. He used the show to promote his views on abortion, homosexuality, and the role of religion in public life.

Controversies

Robertson was no stranger to controversy. He made several controversial comments throughout his career, including blaming Hurricane Katrina on the legalization of abortion and suggesting that feminism was a “socialist, anti-family, political movement.” He also faced criticism for his association with dictators and his support for apartheid in South Africa.

Perhaps the most infamous moment of Robertson’s career came in 1995 when he suggested that the assassination of then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was God’s punishment for giving away land to the Palestinians. The comment sparked outrage and condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Political Influence

Robertson was not just a religious figure, but also a political one. He founded the Christian Coalition in 1989, an organization aimed at mobilizing conservative Christians to participate in politics. The group played a significant role in the rise of the religious right in the 1990s and helped elect several conservative politicians.

Robertson himself ran for president in 1988, but ultimately lost the Republican nomination to George H.W. Bush. Despite his defeat, Robertson’s campaign paved the way for other conservative Christian politicians, such as Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum, to run for office.

Legacy

Robertson’s legacy is a complex one. He was a trailblazer in televangelism and helped shape the religious and political landscape of the United States. However, his controversial comments and actions often overshadowed his contributions.

Many conservatives mourned Robertson’s passing and praised his impact on American Christianity. Others, particularly those on the left, criticized his divisive rhetoric and political influence.

Regardless of one’s opinion of Robertson, his passing marks the end of an era in American evangelicalism. The 700 Club will continue without him, but his influence on the show and on American religious and political culture will be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Pat Robertson was a controversial figure who played a significant role in shaping American religious and political culture. He founded The 700 Club, was a pioneer in televangelism, and helped establish the religious right as a political force. However, his legacy is marred by his controversial comments and actions. Regardless of one’s opinion of him, Robertson’s passing marks the end of an era in American evangelicalism.

News Source : Joey Nolfi

Source Link :Pat Robertson dead: 700 Club host and religious broadcaster was 93/