Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Aaron Farrier: A Tribute

Aaron Farrier Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Aaron Farrier

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Aaron Farrier. According to an online obituary on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Aaron Farrier has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Aaron was a very, very good friend to many, and his passing has left an immense void in their lives. He passed away in Ft. Walton Beach, and as soon as we have additional information, we will send it out on the AIG newsletter and post it here.

A Two-Man Team on Their Way to Heaven

In less than 48 hours from Jim “Boxer” Watson, his good friend next-door, took his last jump. As someone mentioned earlier, another two-man team is on their way to heaven. Knowing that guys like KO Kelly, Bill Vargas, Pappy LaCasse, and Udo Fischer, and so many more are holding the door for their friend and teammate.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

