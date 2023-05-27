Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Aaron Wolfe: Learn About His Passing – Memorial Tips (60 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aaron Wolfe Obituary: A Tribute to a Dedicated Combat Veteran

Funeral Services Details

The funeral services for Peter and Aaron will be held at the Chortitz Old Colony Mennonite Church on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. They will be interred after the service at the Church Cemetery.

Aaron Wolfe’s Background and Military Service

Aaron was a combat veteran who served the United States Army with distinction and was awarded medals for his service. His peers in the military held a great deal of respect for him.

A Loving Son and Devoted Husband

Aaron was Connie Reimel Wolfe and James Edward Wolfe’s cherished son. He was born to them. His devoted wife, Maria Elizabeth Meyers, is the only person who will remember him. During their teenage years, Aaron and Maria became close friends, and they eventually were married in September 2013. Aaron was a wonderful and loyal husband to his wife.

Remembering Aaron’s Qualities

Aaron was a lifelong learner who was also a voracious reader. Friends had great memories of him engaging them in friendly debates and philosophical conversations during their time together. Those who knew him well would say that he was someone who loved going on impromptu excursions and that he had a passion for traveling.

Aaron’s Family

Aaron was devoted to his family and is left by his brother, Michael Wolfe and wife, Crystal, of Hagerstown, Maryland; sister, Jessica Ryan and husband, Justin, of Mechanicsville, Maryland; and brother, Steven Wolfe of Mesa, Arizona. Aaron had a deep love for his family and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Visitation Details

On Monday, visitation will take place at the Wiebe Funeral Home in Winkler from 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Farewell to a Hero

Aaron Wolfe’s death is a loss for his family, friends, and the country he served. As a combat veteran, Aaron’s dedication and service will always be remembered. May he rest in peace.

