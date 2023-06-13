Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Alan Michael Floyd – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to an online obituary on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Alan Michael Floyd has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of our friend and colleague Alan Floyd, Head Keeper at Haddeo and Miltons, who passed away on Thursday, June 1st. Our love and deepest sympathy are with Alan’s family during this difficult and challenging time.

A Life Dedicated to the Love of Gamekeeping

Alan Floyd’s love for gamekeeping started at a young age. At the age of twelve, he would be seen in the Loyton yard or on the shoot asking to do jobs and trying to be involved with anything shoot-related. His infectious enthusiasm grew, and once old enough, he fulfilled his dream to be a gamekeeper and went on to work on several shoots, including Cruwys Morchard, Porlock, Miltons, Stuckeridge, and Bittesombe.

In 2005, Loyton employed him as a keeper on the shoot, and he remained with Loyton throughout the growth of the firm over the next eighteen years. In 2012, when the opportunity arose for Loyton to re-establish the Haddeo shoot, Alan jumped at the opportunity to merge this with the Loyton shoot and continue to expand and develop the combined entity.

In 2020, the Haddeo Sporting Club took over the lease at Miltons, and this familiar shoot from his early career was encompassed into Haddeo. He ran the two shoots with great professionalism, creating a number of new and impossibly difficult drives, constantly tinkering and improving it.

Alan’s dedication over the years never ceased, and by no small amount, has helped to craft and build the shoots we see today. His knowledge and experience are irreplaceable, and our community will not be the same again as we have lost a great countryman and a very dear friend.

A Heartfelt Condolence

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.

Alan Floyd will be remembered for his passion for gamekeeping, his dedication to his work, and his kind and generous spirit. His legacy will continue to live on in the shoots he helped to build and in the memories of those who knew and loved him.

