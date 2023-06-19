Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Astrud Gilberto: Tribute to the Late Brazilian Singer”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian Singer and Pioneer of Nova Songs, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Astrud Gilberto, the well-known Brazilian singer who gained worldwide recognition for her song “The Girl from Ipanema”. Gilberto reportedly passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 83 in her Philadelphia home. Her son, bassist Marceko Gilberto, announced her passing on social media.

A True Pioneer of Nova Songs

Astrud Gilberto was a true pioneer of Nova songs, a genre that emerged in Brazil in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Her rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema”, originally written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes, became an international hit in 1964 and catapulted her to stardom. Gilberto’s smooth and sultry voice, combined with her effortless phrasing and impeccable timing, made her an icon of Brazilian music.

A Versatile Career

After the success of “The Girl from Ipanema”, Gilberto embarked on a solo career and released several albums, including “Beach Samba” in 1967 and “The Astrud Gilberto Album” in 1965. She continued to play and record music throughout her career, exploring various styles and collaborating with different artists. Gilberto’s repertoire included pop classics and evergreen jazz songs, making her a versatile artist who appealed to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

A Loss for the Music Community

The passing of Astrud Gilberto is a great loss for the music community and her fans worldwide. Her unique style and contribution to Brazilian music will be remembered for generations to come. Family friend Paul Ricci wrote on social media after her passing: “She was an important part of all that Brazilian music is in the world today and changed many lives with her energy.”

Cause of Death

Astrud Gilberto’s cause of death has not been officially announced by her family. However, her age and the fact that she died at home suggest that she passed away from natural causes or age-related ailments. Whatever the cause, her legacy and music will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come.

Family and Legacy

Astrud Gilberto was married twice in her life and had two sons, Gregory Lasorsa and Joao Marcelo Gilberto. Her two sons also worked with her in her music career. Gilberto’s family and friends have yet to release any statements about her passing, but her music and influence will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and the music community as a whole.

Conclusion

The music world has lost a true legend with the passing of Astrud Gilberto. Her unique style, smooth voice, and contribution to Brazilian music leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations to come. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Astrud Gilberto death cause Tribute to Astrud Gilberto Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto death Astrud Gilberto obituary Astrud Gilberto legacy and impact after death

News Source : Condotel Education

Source Link :How did Astrud Gilberto Gestorben die? Tribute in abundance after the death of the Brazilian singer/