Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Bernie Burgess of Wigan: Learn More About His Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bernie Burgess Obituary: Celebrating the Life of a Loving Mother and Dedicated Employee

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bernie Burgess, who had been employed at the Home Depot in West Springfield, Massachusetts, for a total of eight years before retiring. Bernie was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her passion for breeding, training, and grooming Cocker Spaniel dogs was unparalleled. She passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and hard work.

Early Life and Career

Bernie was born and raised in Germany, where she spent her formative years before moving around the United States. Her parents, Emil Stahl and Erna (Rudolphi) Stahl, both passed away before she was born. Bernie eventually settled down in Windsor Locks, Massachusetts, where she resided for the past eight years.

Throughout her life, Bernie was known for her meticulous attention to detail and her unwavering commitment to excellence. She spent over 20 years breeding, training, and grooming her Cocker Spaniel dogs, treating them like members of her own family. Her passion for these animals was evident in everything she did, and her dedication to their care and well-being was truly inspiring.

A Life Well-Lived

Bernie’s family was the most important thing in her life. She had a total of nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Her husband passed away before her, as did her brother, Siegfried Stahl. Despite the challenges she faced, Bernie remained steadfast in her commitment to her family and her work.

Her time at Home Depot was a testament to her tireless work ethic and her commitment to serving others. She was a dedicated employee who always went above and beyond to help her customers find what they needed. Her colleagues at Home Depot remember her fondly as a kind, compassionate, and hardworking person who brought joy to those around her.

Celebrating Bernie’s Life

A committal service for Bernie will take place at the Chapel of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam on Friday, February 11, 2022, at ten in the morning. Visitors to the Cemetery Chapel are required to wear masks in order to go inside the building.

Although Bernie is no longer with us, her legacy of love, dedication, and hard work will live on through her family, her colleagues, and all those whose lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Bernie Burgess obituary Wigan Bernie Burgess death news Remembering Bernie Burgess Bernie Burgess funeral arrangements Bernie Burgess life and legacy

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Bernie Burgess Obituary Wigan, Learn More About Bernie Burgess Death – obituary archive/