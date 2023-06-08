Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Billy Shoer: Cause of Death and Recent Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Billy Shoer Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of Jean Billy

On April 29, 2023, the world lost a beloved member of the community. Jean Billy, formerly of Yorkton and residing in Saskatoon, passed away at the age of 89 in the Palliative Care Unit of St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. She was born Jennie Jean Terlesky to Steve and Dora Terlesky in the countryside near Burgis, Saskatchewan.

Early Life and Marriage

Jean attended West Scalet School throughout her academic career and began her working life as a young adult grading eggs. On June 15, 1952, she married George Billy in Canora, and the couple spent their first year of marriage in Burgis before moving to Canora in 1953. They raised their two daughters, Laurel and Susan, before moving to Yorkton in 1976, where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Career and Volunteer Work

Throughout her working life, Jean held various positions in the retail industry, including as a Tupperware dealer, and worked at Eaton’s and Zellers. She also gave her time voluntarily by instructing Sunday school, leading Brownies, and participating in TOPS.

Hobbies and Interests

In addition to her career and volunteer work, Jean was a creative person with many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed writing funny poetry and song lyrics, painting pictures, crocheting, making quilts, and decorating rocks. She often gave her creations to family, friends, and coworkers. She also loved gardening, cooking, baking, reading, completing crossword puzzles, watching curling, and keeping up with the news.

Legacy

Jean was a warm and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her family and friends will miss her presence in their lives. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, and many siblings, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In conclusion, Jean Billy’s life was filled with love, creativity, and a desire to help others. Her legacy lives on through her family and friends, and she will always be remembered for the impact she had on those around her.

