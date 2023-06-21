Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Bob Noble: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bob Noble Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Bob Noble

An online obituary on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, announced the unexpected passing of Bob Noble. However, the cause of death was not disclosed. It is with great sadness that Duns Rotary Club announces the peaceful passing of our dear friend Bob Noble on Sunday 11 June.

A Life Well-Lived

Bob Noble was an active member of the Rotary Club of Duns, which he joined in 1993. He served as the club’s president in 2005-6 and was known for his infectious laughter and sense of humor. Bob wrote many of the skits for the club’s Christmas party and drove Santa to his meetings with local children, always encouraging others to join in the fun.

Bob was an accomplished guitarist and often led impromptu community singing at club events. He also led the charity band, the Duns Mamas and Papas, for many years, raising thousands of pounds for local charities. Bob served on the District Team in the Noughties as the Environment Officer, encouraging clubs to think about climate change and get involved in recycling schemes long before it became fashionable.

Bob’s fortitude in the face of illness and refusal to let a double amputation get the better of him was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

A Time of Mourning

Bob Noble will be remembered as a kind and generous man who gave his time and talents to make the world a better place. He will be missed by many, but his legacy of laughter, music, and service will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or a prayer for Bob’s family and friends, it would go a long way toward comforting them during this difficult time. Bob’s passing is a reminder to us all to cherish every moment and to live our lives with purpose and passion, just as he did.

