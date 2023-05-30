Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Brant Wilhelm from Cedar Rapids

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brant Wilhelm Obituary – Death: In Loving Memory of Brant Wilhelm of Cedar Rapids

According to an online obituary posted on Sunday, May 28, 2023, Brant Wilhelm of Cedar Rapids has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Brant Wilhelm was a beloved member of the Cedar Rapids community, and his presence will be deeply missed. He was known for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. He was a man of integrity and honor, and his impact on those around him was immeasurable.

A Life Well-Lived

Brant Wilhelm was born on January 12, 1980, in Cedar Rapids. He attended Cedar Rapids High School, where he was a standout athlete in both football and basketball. After graduating, he went on to attend the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in Business Management.

After college, Brant returned to Cedar Rapids and began his career in the financial industry. He quickly rose through the ranks, earning numerous accolades for his hard work and dedication. He was a respected leader in his field, and his colleagues looked up to him for his expertise and guidance.

Outside of work, Brant was passionate about giving back to his community. He was a frequent volunteer at local charities and non-profit organizations, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a role model to many, and his selflessness and generosity will never be forgotten.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Brant Wilhelm may be gone, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sarah, and their two children, Emily and Ben. He is also survived by his parents, John and Susan Wilhelm, and his siblings, Michael and Jennifer.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Brant’s memory to the Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. The foundation was a cause that was near and dear to Brant’s heart, and he was a longtime supporter of their mission to improve the lives of those in the community.

Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of such a wonderful person. Brant Wilhelm was a true gem, and we are all better for having known him. May he rest in peace, knowing that he made the world a better place during his time with us.

Condolences and Prayers

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or a prayer for the family and friends of Brant Wilhelm, please feel free to do so. Your kind words and thoughts will be greatly appreciated during this difficult time.

