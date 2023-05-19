Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Brian Oldroyd: Discover More About His Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brian Oldroyd Obituary: A Life Dedicated to Family, Faith, and the Great Outdoors

Brian Oldroyd, a beloved husband, father, chiropractor, and avid outdoorsman, passed away recently. He is survived by his wife Kelsey, their four sons, parents, siblings, nieces, and nephew.

A Life Dedicated to Family and Faith

Family was the most important thing in Brian’s life, and his marriage and children were the sources of the greatest joy for him. He was a dedicated husband and father to Stetson, Tanner, Bridger, and Brooks. He had a deep commitment and confidence in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and possessed a strong testimony of the Saviour as well as a love for him. Brian advised his family and friends to meet him at the temple to get a sense of how close they were to him.

A Passion for the Great Outdoors

Brian was an avid outdoorsman with a deep appreciation and reverence for nature. He instilled this love in his sons, teaching them to cherish and respect the natural world. His favorite activity was shed hunting, which he did with his brother Mitch and some friends. Brian also enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting, but shed hunting provided the most excitement. He spent much of his time outdoors and was happiest when surrounded by nature.

A Legacy of Sportsmanship and Humor

Brian’s life revolved around sports. He cheered on his sons at their games, played basketball with his buddies, and loved spending time with family and friends watching major sporting events. He had a warm embrace, a hilarious and clever sense of humor, and an infectious grin that will be sorely missed for all time.

A Final Farewell

Brian Oldroyd was a man who lived his life to the fullest. He was dedicated to his family, his faith, and his passion for the great outdoors. His loss is deeply felt by his loved ones and the community. His legacy will live on in the memories he created with those he loved and the impact he had on those around him.

