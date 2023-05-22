Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Carol Lynn Downs

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Lynn Downs Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Carol Lynn Downs

Unexpected Passing of a Beloved Community Member

On Monday, May 22, 2023, an online obituary announced the unexpected passing of Carol Lynn Downs. While the cause of death was not disclosed, it was clear from the outpouring of grief and sympathy that Carol was a beloved member of her community in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Carol Lynn Downs Montgomery passed away on Sunday, May 21st, at her home in DeRidder, surrounded by her family. She was born on Christmas Day, 1939, to her parents, Clyde Prentice and Elma Flanagan Downs, and was a lifelong resident of DeRidder.

Carol was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, where she was known for her devotion to her church, her Sunday school class, and to her Lord Jesus Christ. She was loved by all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family and friends.

A Life of Love and Service

Carol graduated from DeRidder High School in 1958, where she was a cheerleader. In 1963, Carol met and married the love of her life, Charles Montgomery, who was then stationed at Fort Polk. Throughout their marriage, Carol and Charles shared a love of football, and Carol could often be found at high school games cheering on her favorite team.

But Carol’s true love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put the needs of her loved ones first. Her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of everyone she met, and her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her.

A Time of Grief and Reflection

Words fall short of expressing the grief felt by Carol’s family and friends at this time. The loss of such a beloved member of the community is a profound tragedy, and our hearts go out to all who are mourning her passing.

We extend our deepest condolences to Carol’s family and friends, and we pray that they may find comfort and solace in the memories of her life and the love that she shared with them. May she rest in peace, and may her legacy of love and service be an inspiration to us all.

