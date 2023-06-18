Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Charles Ray McGuire

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charles Ray McGuire Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Charles Ray McGuire

According to an online obituary on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Charles Ray McGuire has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Charles Ray McGuire, 79 of Magee, MS, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born on Saturday, February 5, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi.

Visitation and Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Corinth Baptist Church in Magee. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Corinth Baptist Church in Magee, Mississippi. Burial will follow in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee. Bro. Jay Wesbrooks and Bro. Jason Westmoreland will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. 601-849-5031

A Life Well-Lived

Mr. Charles was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Magee. He retired from Bellsouth with over thirty years of service. He graduated from Byram High School in 1962 and lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He coached baseball and softball for many years and was also an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and training horses.

In Loving Memory

He was preceded in death by his first wife of forty years, Elaine McGuire; second wife, Janice McGuire; parents, Jack and Mildred McGuire; granddaughter, Laney Grace Arender.

Survivors include his son, Jerry McGuire (Beth); daughters, Robin Arender and Debbie Guzouskis (Mike); grandchildren, Noelle Arender, Mark Guzouskis (Jennah), Nick Arender, Taylor McGuire, Logan McGuire, and Conner Guzouskis; brothers, David McGuire (Linda), Johnny McGuire (Beverly), Ronnie Joe McGuire, and Mike McGuire (Mary); and a host of nieces and nephews.

