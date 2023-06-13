Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Cheryl R. Bar – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cheryl R. Bar Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Cheryl R. Bar

The news of Cheryl R. Bar’s untimely demise has left family, friends, and colleagues in shock. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, an online obituary announced her passing, although the cause of death was not disclosed. Cheryl, who was 70 years old, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Cheryl’s Life and Legacy

Cheryl was born on October 4, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to William and Geraldine Wissinger Martz. She was a proud graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and a member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant.

Cheryl was a dedicated employee at Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, where she worked as a greeter. She also served as a clerk at Linda Brown’s Floral. Cheryl loved spending time outdoors, gardening, tending to flowers, and socializing. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Bryan Barr, and her granddaughters, Haylee, Madalynn, Soraya, Zoe, Shayna, and Shyanne, along with her siblings Peggy Drop, Jerry Martz, Barry Martz, Jim Martz, Rick Martz, Gary Martz, and Susan Yeskey. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Martz, brother-in-law, Ted Czekaj, daughter-in-law, Jodi Barr, step-son, Jason Barr, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Jack Barr, her sisters, Marilyn Smith and Esther Czekaj, her brothers, Allen and William Martz, and her step-son, Jeffrey Barr.

Words of Condolences

The loss of Cheryl R. Bar is a great tragedy, and no words can express the pain that her family and friends are feeling. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time. May the memories of Cheryl’s life and legacy bring comfort and strength to all those who knew and loved her.

