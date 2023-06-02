Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Chris Strachwitz: How did the Song Catcher pass away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chris Strachwitz: A Pioneer of American Folk Music

Chris Strachwitz, the founder of Arhoolie Records, passed away peacefully at his home in Marin County, California, on May 5, 2023. He was 91 years old. Strachwitz was a prolific producer and record executive who played a significant role in promoting traditional American music, especially folk, blues, and Zydeco, that were often overlooked by major labels. Without his efforts, the Folk Revival of the 1960s might not have gotten off the ground. In this article, we will take a look at the life and legacy of this iconic figure in American music history.

Early Life

Strachwitz was born in Berlin, Germany, on July 1, 1931. His family was forced to resettle in eastern Germany due to the war, and they finally emigrated to the United States in 1947. Strachwitz attended Cate School in Carpinteria, California, where he fell in love with jazz after watching the Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday movie New Orleans. He also had memories of watching music with his father, who criticized the off-key playing of Bunk Johnson, but Strachwitz was more interested in the soul and feeling of the music.

Early Career

Strachwitz began deepening his musical palette while attending Panoma College in Claremont, California, where he began frequenting jazz and R&B clubs. He became familiar with the country blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, Lightning Hopkins, and Muddy Waters. He also began recording radio broadcasts and live shows. Strachwitz was called to the U.S. Military in 1954, and afterward, he earned degrees in political science and secondary education from Berkeley. His career as a producer began during this time, as he recorded blues legend Jesse Fuller and other blues musicians.

Arhoolie Records

Inspired by the Folkways label, founded by Moses Asch, Stracwhitz founded Arhoolie in 1960. He found immediate success in recording legendary bluesman Mance Lipscomb, whose Texas Sharecropper and Songster was Arhoolie’s first release in 1960. Arhoolie was also known for re-releasing classic material from the 30s-50s, including field recordings, jug bands, hymns from churches, spirituals, mountain music, banjo and other instrumental recordings, and all sorts of other acoustic music and traditional folk songs. Big Joe Turner, Big Mama Thorton, Charlie Musslewhite, and Elizabeth Cotton released albums on the label during its heyday in the 1960s and 70s.

Legacy

Strachwitz received many well-deserved awards, including an induction into the Blues Hall of Fame, a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts, and a Grammy Trustees Award. Remembering and honoring Chris Strachwitz is important. He may not be the flashiest of celebrity deaths, but his place in folk history is secure because of all he did for folk artists across many genres. As long as the history of American music is told, he’ll be remembered as one of the most important figures of the folk revival. If it wasn’t for his influence, artists like Bob Dylan and Joan Baez might not have had an audience to play to at all.

Chris Strachwitz was a true pioneer of American folk music. His passion for traditional music and his dedication to preserving it for future generations will be sorely missed. However, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers for years to come.

News Source : Music In Minnesota

Source Link :How Did Chris Strachwitz Die? Remembering the Legendary ‘Song Catcher’/