Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Christine Craig – Rest in Peace

Remembering Christine Craig

On May 11th, 2023, Christine Craig passed away at the age of 81. She died peacefully at home in the evening. She was a loyal and treasured member of her family, holding many important roles as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A Beloved Great-Grandmother

Christine was particularly significant to her family as a great-grandmother. She embraced her responsibilities with love and care, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on, and she will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who loved her.

Donations to Strathcarron Hospice

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Strathcarron Hospice. A collection will be taken during the funeral service, and all proceeds will go to this worthy cause. We thank you for your generosity and support.

Floral Arrangements

The family would like to express their gratitude for the beautiful floral arrangements that have been sent. However, they kindly request that in the future, only immediate family members send flowers. If you did not have a personal relationship with Christine, please refrain from sending floral arrangements. Your understanding and respect for this request is appreciated.

A Lasting Legacy

Christine Craig will be remembered for many years to come. Her life was filled with love, kindness, and generosity, and her legacy will live on forever. May she rest in peace and may her family find comfort in the memories they shared with her.

