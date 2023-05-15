Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Colin Jones: Updates on His Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Colin Jones: A Tribute to his Life

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Colin Jones, affectionately known as CJ. He passed away early in the morning after suffering a major heart attack. While we mourn his loss, we will always cherish the memories we have of him.

A Life Lived Outdoors

Colin had a deep love for the great outdoors, which lasted his entire life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing his acoustic guitar to entertain those around him. His passion for nature was evident in everything he did, and it will always be a part of his legacy.

A Family of Love and Loss

Colin was the youngest child of the late Clifford Jones Sr. and Beatrice (Jones) Touchette of St. Albans. Sadly, both of his parents passed away before he was born. He was given the middle name of Clifford to honor his father.

Colin also experienced the loss of his brother, Stephen Jones Sr., his sister, Mary Jones, and his grandson, Jordyn Shawn Bigelow. Despite the many losses he experienced, Colin remained a loving and caring family member until the end.

Leaving Behind a Loving Family

Colin is survived by his daughter, Christina Jones, and granddaughter, Layla Parkinson, both of Jesup, Georgia; his daughter, Casey Marie-Jordyn Bean, of St. Albans, Vermont; his brother, Clifford Jones Jr., of Hardwick; his sister, Carolyn Bishop of East Brookfield, Massachusetts; his sister, Elaine Jones of Fairfield; his brother, Kelly Jones of Eden; his brother, Randy Jones of Wolcott; and his sister, Lyn Douglass, of Morrisville.

While Colin may no longer be with us, he will always be remembered by his family and friends. He was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of those around him. He will be missed but never forgotten.

A Final Farewell

The family will be the only attendees at the memorial service that will take place in the coming spring. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will always remember Colin and the impact he had on our lives.

Rest in peace, CJ.

Colin Jones Tribute Colin Jones Memorial Colin Jones Funeral Colin Jones Legacy Colin Jones Remembrance

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Colin Jones Obituary, Death, Colin Jones Has Passed Away – obituary updates/