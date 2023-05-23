Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Con Linehan: A Life Well-Lived”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Con Linehan Obituary: Dublin Fire Brigade Mourns Loss of Former Member

The Dublin Fire Brigade is mourning the loss of a former member of their team who had previously served with the organisation due to the recent passing of the individual. Cornelius “Con” Linehan, who had a long and illustrious career in the fire service, passed away on May 19, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was able to savour every second of his remaining time on earth before he eventually left this world.

A Fond Farewell

Since the time of his demise, Cornelius “Con” Linehan has been the subject of a great number of sincere tributes. Each and every one of these tributes is filled with fond recollections of the guy from Finglas. During his time working as a firefighter, Con was a member of the C Watch and completed his shifts at the fire stations that were situated on both Finglas Street and Tara Street.

A Statement from the Dublin Fire Brigade

The Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a statement expressing its condolences on the demise of veteran firefighter Con Linehan. A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade issued the statement that was provided to the media. The statement from the company said, “We were saddened to hear of the passing of retired firefighter Con Linehan,” and the company’s spokesman said, “We were saddened to hear of his passing.”

Remembering Con Linehan

Con Linehan’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a dedicated and passionate firefighter who was always willing to put his life on the line to help others. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to the job.

Con Linehan’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his career in the fire service. He was an inspiration to his colleagues and a hero to the community he served. His passing is a great loss to the Dublin Fire Brigade and to the entire community. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on as a testament to his bravery, his dedication, and his unwavering commitment to serving others.

Final Thoughts

Con Linehan’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that firefighters make every day to keep our communities safe. He was a hero in every sense of the word, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters to follow in his footsteps. Rest in peace, Con Linehan. You will always be remembered and forever missed.

