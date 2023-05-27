Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Conor Rae: Coquitlam Resident’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Conor Rae Obituary, Death Cause: Tragedy Strikes a Family

A Shocking Incident

On Tuesday night, a member of the Portage RCMP fatally shot and murdered Conor Rae, who was the son of my son Kaylan Rae. It was a shocking incident that has left our family devastated.

Death Cause

We believe the young man, who was 18 years old and of slight build, was experiencing a negative reaction to consuming marijuana at the time of his death. This killing was completely pointless.

Incompetence and Incomprehension

It is incomprehensible how incompetent this separation could ever be. Once they obtained Kaylan’s contact information, he received a phone call informing him that his kid had been killed, that the Internal Investigations Unit (IIU) was involved, and that they had no additional information.

No Additional Information

I arrived at the detachment at approximately 5:30 in the morning, and I was given the same line as everyone else. I knew it was a member involved because of the mention of the IIU. Given that it was a Tuesday night, I find it hard to believe that there was much of a crowd.

Questions Raised

If two armed and body-armored police officers were unable to control an 18-year-old, I don’t believe they would have had any trouble calling for help. According to what we know, the second person involved in this domestic dispute was safe in another apartment, so there was no reason to rush in with both barrels blazing.

Speculation

What took place in the more than three hours after this murder, and were the accounts and notes created so that they corroborated each other? Since we have no knowledge, all we can do is speculate at this point.

Media Coverage

As Kaylan pointed out, the question arises as to why Portageonline was informed before Kaylan’s family (and I doubt the information’s veracity and correctness).

Justice for Conor

There will be a ”circle the wagons” mentality to protect the poor officers, and have this amazing, talented and gentle kid painted in the worst light. Disgrace RCMP disgrace. Hopefully justice will be served, though with government agencies, I have my suspicions! This child held a special place in all of our hearts. I adore you, Grandpa.

Final Thoughts

This tragic incident has left us all in shock and disbelief. We hope that justice will be served for Conor and his family, and that the truth about what happened that night will come to light. Our thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family during this difficult time.

