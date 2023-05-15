Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Dame Rosemary (Rosie) Horton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dame Rosemary Horton, Philanthropist and Fundraiser, Passes Away

Dame Rosemary Horton, a well-known philanthropist and dedicated fundraiser in New Zealand, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of tireless dedication to charitable causes. The Breast Cancer Foundation, of which she was a patron, founding trustee, and former chairperson, has expressed deep sorrow at her passing. Horton, aged 83, passed away at Auckland City Hospital over the weekend. She had raised millions of dollars for various organizations over the course of her 40-year career, with a particular focus on those that benefit children and women.

Horton’s Contributions to Various Organizations

Horton’s contributions to charitable organizations were varied and far-reaching. She served as a patron for organizations such as the Gut Cancer Foundation and the Rautakauri Music Therapy Trust. She was also actively engaged with Women’s Refuge, Home and Family, the Salvation Army Bethany Centre, Friends of Aotea, Abbeyfield New Zealand, the Athlae Lyon Starship Research Trust, Macular Degeneration New Zealand, the SPCA, and the University of Auckland’s Centre of Brain Research. Her unwavering support played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Breast Cancer Foundation almost three decades ago, and her contributions were instrumental in shaping the charity into what it is today.

Horton’s Contributions to Breast Cancer Awareness

The Breast Cancer Foundation’s chairperson, Justine Smyth, has stated that the loss of Horton is immeasurable. Horton’s efforts to bring breast cancer to the forefront of public attention at a time when it was still considered a private matter were truly groundbreaking. Her work has had a profound impact and has helped to save countless women’s lives. Smyth referred to Horton as a pioneer and an incredible force to be reckoned with, whose inspiration will continue to be felt every day.

Horton’s Contributions to Starship

Horton was a patron of the Starship Foundation and the founder of Friends of Starship in Auckland. Her contribution to the national children’s hospital has been invaluable. Thirty years ago, the hospital was in dire need of even the most basic pediatric equipment. Horton rallied her friends to support the cause and raise funds to provide optimal healthcare for children. Her tenacious fundraising efforts helped to secure funds for vital medical equipment at Starship Children’s Hospital, including the establishment of New Zealand’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant unit.

Horton’s Philanthropic Legacy

Horton’s philanthropic legacy has been recognized in numerous ways. She was named one of the most significant philanthropists in Aotearoa by the National Business Review in 2016. She received the Mayor’s Living Legend Award in 2008 and the Catherine Variety Sheridan Award from Variety (The Children’s Charity) in 2009 for her unwavering dedication to enhancing the well-being of children in New Zealand.

Dame Rosemary Horton will be remembered as an exceptional individual whose kindness, compassion, and unwavering determination to make a difference have left an indelible mark on the charitable organizations she supported and the lives of countless individuals. Her legacy of philanthropy, dedication, and compassion will endure and continue to inspire others to make a difference in their communities.

Tribute to Dame Rosemary Horton Remembering Rosie Horton Memorial for Dame Rosemary Horton Celebrating the Life of Rosie Horton Honoring Dame Rosemary Horton’s Legacy

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Dame Rosemary (Rosie) Horton – TOP INFO GUIDE/