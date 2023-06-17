Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Daniel Ellsberg

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the unexpected passing of Daniel Ellsberg on Saturday, June 17, 2023. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the loss of such a promising individual is truly devastating.

A Life of Courage and Integrity

Daniel Ellsberg was a man of great courage and integrity, who dedicated his life to fighting for the greater good. He is best known for his role in the publication of the Pentagon Papers, a series of classified documents that revealed the truth about the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak these documents was a bold act of whistleblowing, and it ultimately led to a landmark Supreme Court case that established the right of the press to publish classified information in the public interest. His actions were instrumental in bringing an end to the Vietnam War and exposing the government’s lies and deception to the American people.

A Legacy of Activism

Ellsberg’s commitment to truth and justice did not end with the publication of the Pentagon Papers. He continued to be a vocal and active critic of government secrecy and abuse of power, speaking out against the Iraq War, the War on Terror, and the surveillance state.

He was a frequent guest on news programs and a sought-after speaker at conferences and events, where he shared his insights and experiences with audiences around the world. He was also a prolific author, writing several books on his life and work, including “Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers” and “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.”

A Loss to the World

The passing of Daniel Ellsberg is a tremendous loss to the world. His courage, integrity, and commitment to truth and justice inspired countless individuals to stand up and fight for what is right. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a more just and equitable world.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the knowledge that Daniel’s life had a profound impact on the world, and that his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

Messages of Condolence

