Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Daniel Knight: Funeral and Obituary in Jacksonville, FL”

Daniel Knight Obituary: A Life of Service and Adventure

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel Knight. He served his country with honor and pride while stationed overseas in the military. He remained in the service until 1969, when he was discharged with an honorable discharge. Dan’s love for adventure led him to drive a truck, which took him to many different and exciting places throughout his life.

Moving to Illinois

After returning from his service, Dan moved to Illinois and resided there for 16 years. During this time, he continued to work as a truck driver, which allowed him to travel to new places and meet new people.

Marriage and Return to West Michigan

In 1997, Dan married Cindy Galbreath and returned to West Michigan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, and boating. He was often seen driving around town in his Mustang convertible GT or zipping around on his golf cart. He cherished the time he spent with his three dogs, Archie, Snoopy, and Molly.

Family Time

Most importantly, Dan valued the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His love for them was immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed by his wife, children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Dan Knight lived a life of service and adventure, and his memory will live on through his family and friends. We honor his dedication to his country and his love for his family. Rest in peace, Dan.

