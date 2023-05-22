Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering David Pedler – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Pedler Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of David Pedler

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 22, 2023, David Pedler has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

It was a week ago that I heard that my friend and former work colleague, Mr David Pedler had passed away.

A Compassionate and Just Person

David had great compassion and sense of justice and will be sorely missed by our community.

His great passion was to ensure every child was able to thrive and be the best they could. It was no accident that he spent most of his working life as an educator, including deputy principal and Xavier College South Australia.

Sincere condolences to Janet, his children and his extended family. While saddened to hear about David’s passing, when David comes to my thoughts, I can’t help but think about the Frank Sinatra song, ” I did it My Way”!

Funeral Service Details

David’s funeral service will be conducted in the Taylor & Forgie ADELAIDE ROAD Chapel, 98 Adelaide Road, Gawler South on FRIDAY, 26th May 2023 at 10:30am.

