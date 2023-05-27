Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering David Wayne Knott Jr.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Loving Memory of David Wayne Knott Jr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Wayne Knott Jr., also known as Knotthead or DK, on May 24, 2023. David was born on September 1, 1966, in Mount Airy, Maryland, where he attended Brunswick High School and graduated.

A Life Well-Lived

David was a lifelong heavy equipment operator and served as a Superintendent for W.F. Delauter and Son, where he excelled in his role. However, his true passion lay in agriculture. He found great joy in operating his tractors, harvesting hay alongside his daughter KK, and engaging in all aspects of farming. David was also an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A Cherished Family Man

Despite being outnumbered by girls, David cherished his family and found great joy in being a father figure to many whose lives he impacted. He was deeply proud of his four daughters, and his granddaughter Presley became the apple of his eye. David’s wife Melany (Mel) Knott was his constant companion, and he made sure to make her feel cherished every day with simple gestures like writing little notes or surprising her with flowers for no particular reason. The couple loved spending time together enjoying each other’s company and their morning coffee ritual at home or their visits to the Beach Shack.

Remembering David

David’s sociable and boisterous nature was balanced by a deeply emotional and passionate side that resonated with many individuals. He had a special bond with his dog Puddy and loved spending time gazing at the stars or admiring the moon with his daughter Kelsy. David’s unexpected passing has left a hole in the hearts of his loved ones and all who knew him.

Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

The Stauffer Funeral Home located at 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771 will open its doors to friends of the family on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The visitation hours will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm and 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11:00am at the same location. The burial service will take place at the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.

A Legacy of Love and Memories

David Wayne Knott Jr. is survived by his wife Melany (Mel) Knott, his daughters McKenzy Wolfe, Kelsy Wolfe, and Aubry Knott, as well as his granddaughter Presley Sheckels, his mother Judith Huble, and step-father Donnie Huble. He is also survived by his sister Dianne Roberts and her husband Tim, his brother Kerry Knott and his wife Alisha, his sister Holly Jordan and her husband Chris, and his special aunt and uncle Bobby and Debbie Knott. David’s legacy is that of a passionate individual who loved everything he came into contact with, and his absence will be deeply felt.

In Loving Memory

David Wayne Knott Jr. will always be remembered for his love of family, his passion for agriculture, and his zest for life. May he rest in peace.

