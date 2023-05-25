Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Donald “Bill” Cragg: News of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Donald “Bill” Cragg

On May 22, 2023, the Chatham community lost a beloved resident, Donald “Bill” Cragg. Born in Chatham 88 years ago to Marjory and Donald Cragg, who have both passed away in recent years, Bill spent his entire life in his hometown.

A Family Man

Bill was a devoted family man with children Peter Cragg, Lill Cragg, Shelley Laflin (Steve), and Lynn Paraskevopoulos. Sadly, Lynn was taken too soon. He was also the biological father of Marty Glover, his stepson, and Joe Glover, his biological brother. He was a proud grandfather to Ian and Eric McKee, Ashley, Greg, and Brad Paraskevopoulos. Bill also had a special bond with his cousin, Donna Jean (Peachy) Devolder, who treated him like a brother.

A Life Well-Lived

Bill’s life was marked by three marriages and close friendships, including one with the late Jayne Soutar, who remained a dear friend until her passing. He was a great-grandfather to Forest McKee and a loving grandfather to Jason, Josh, and Sarah Cragg, who have all passed away.

Celebrating His Life

A funeral service for Bill will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11am at Maple Leaf Cemetery. The service will take place on the property near the creek at the back of the cemetery. To get there, take the third turn to the left from Park Avenue and proceed straight ahead before taking an immediate left and then a right turn. Everyone who knew and loved Bill is welcome to attend and pay their respects.

A Fond Farewell

As we say goodbye to Donald “Bill” Cragg, we remember the life he lived and the impact he had on those around him. His love for his family, his friendships, and his community will always be remembered and cherished. Rest in peace, Bill.

