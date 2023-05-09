Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Drew Benfield: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Drew Benfield Obituary News: In Loving Memory of Drew Benfield

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Drew Benfield. Drew was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Monday, May 8, 2023. His family and friends are devastated by this sudden loss.

A Life Cut Short

Drew Benfield was a promising young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was born on June 21, 2000, and grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He attended Carlisle High School where he was a standout athlete, playing both football and baseball. After high school, Drew went on to attend Penn State University where he majored in business.

Drew was known for his infectious smile, his kindness, and his love for adventure. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved nothing more than hitting the open road with his friends. Drew was also a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews, who adored him.

A Family Devastated

The news of Drew’s passing has left his family and friends reeling. They are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is gone. In a Facebook post, Drew’s sister Heather Gates Benfield wrote, “Heaven gained an angel today. We lost our Drew Benfield today. He was too young to be taken from us. Our hearts are so broken. Please send warm thoughts and positive energy to my family, especially my sister Heather Gates Benfield. We love you so much Drew.”

Drew’s parents, siblings, and extended family are all in shock over his untimely death. They are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Drew’s life will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 pm at Bethel Assembly of God in Carlisle. Family and close friends are invited to attend. There will be a fellowship meal on Friday, May 19, for those who knew and loved Drew.

Drew’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Drew Benfield Memorial Fund, which will be used to support the causes that Drew was passionate about, including motorcycle safety and education.

A Final Farewell

Drew’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community he called home. We offer our sincerest condolences to Drew’s family and friends during this difficult time.

As we say goodbye to Drew, we take comfort in knowing that he is now riding free on the open road, watching over his loved ones from above. Rest in peace, Drew Benfield.

Offering Condolences

Words fall short in expressing the grief that we feel for Drew’s family and friends. We extend our deepest sympathies to them during this difficult time. Please feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

