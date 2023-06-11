Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Erin Cross: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Erin Cross: A Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the unexpected passing of Mrs. Erin Cross, our beloved treasurer at SVE PTSO. She passed away on June 4, 2023, leaving behind her husband, children, family, and friends. While the cause of her death was not disclosed, her legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come.

A Bright Light in the World

Erin Cross was a young woman who lived her life with boundless energy, enthusiasm, and kindness. Her infectious smile and unwavering spirit touched the lives of many, and she inspired those around her to live life to the fullest.

Although her time with us was brief, Erin left an indelible mark on many communities and all those who knew her. Her biggest passions in life were her family, including her husband, kids, and fur babies, and volunteering as treasurer for SVE PTSO. She was also an advocate for her son, volunteered in the dog community, and took her daughter to dance competitions.

A Legacy of Passion, Kindness, and Love

As we mourn the loss of Erin, we take comfort in the memories of her bright and beautiful spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all to live with the same passion, kindness, and love that she embodied.

To her family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and support during this difficult time. Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, but please know that we are here for you. May you find comfort in the memories of Erin’s boundless energy and enthusiasm, and may her legacy continue to inspire us all.

Prayers and Condolences

We invite anyone who knew Erin Cross to drop their condolences messages and prayers for her family and friends. Your kind words and gestures will go a long way in helping them cope with their great loss.

Rest in peace, Erin. Your light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts.

Erin Cross Tribute Erin Cross Legacy Remembrance of Erin Cross Memorial of Erin Cross Erin Cross Remembered

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Erin Cross – TOP INFO GUIDE/