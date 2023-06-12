Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Ernie P. Gross – Guide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ernie P. Gross Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Ernie P. Gross

According to an online obituary on Monday, June 12, 2023, Ernie P. Gross has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

Life and Family

Ernie was the son of the late James “Abby” and Delphia Gross. He was also preceded in death by brothers, James, Oscar and Abner Jr. and sisters, Jewell, Judith and Kathleen.

Ernie was the husband of Diane Gross and is also survived by two sisters, Juanita Elder (Lyle) of White Plains, Maryland and Faye Wycoff (the late Carroll) of White Plains, Maryland; two brothers, Johnnie Gross (Gerda) of Lexington, KY and David Gross (Polly) of War Creek, KY.

Ernie is also survived by Diane’s children, David Cerra (Christina), Erin Miller (Rob) and Christopher Cerra; as well as their grandchildren; Hannah, Molly, and Lindsey Cerra and Holden Miller.

Career and Achievements

Ernie graduated from Oakdale Christian High School in 1962. After graduation he began his career with the F.B.I. He was drafted into the US Army in 1964 and was trained as an Air Traffic Controller. Following his training he was assigned to Vietnam. After he completed his Army career he returned to the F.B.I. and completed his education, graduating from American University.

Following his graduation, Ernie became a Special Agent for the F.B.I. and retired in 1995. Ernie was a Freemason. He began his masonic journey in Breathitt County and is a life member of Potomac Lodge in Washington, DC, Springfield Lodge in Springfield, VA and Kena Shrine in Fairfax, Virginia.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation for Ernie will begin Saturday, June 17, at 10:00 AM at Breathitt Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM with John Abner officiating.

Condolences and Prayers

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

