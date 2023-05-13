Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Frances Lucille Dana: Obituary Updates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Frances Lucille Dana Obituary, Death – Remembering a Sweet and Loving Soul

Frances Lucille Dana, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, at the age of 77. She was surrounded by her family, who will always cherish the precious moments they shared with her.

Early Life and Family

Frances was born to Richard Sr. and Lena Preeman. She grew up in a loving household with her siblings, Richard Preeman Jr. and Donna Wood. Her granddaughter, Cristi Ann McCarthy, and great-granddaughter, Chloe Bertrand, preceded her in death. Frances is the only surviving member of her family.

Frances is survived by her brother George (Ethel) Preeman, of Mexico, NY, and her children Karen Ladd, Sharon Ladd, Judy Wilbur (William Sr.), Kathy Geddes (Edward), and Kelly Bailey, all of Mexico, NY. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Life and Legacy

Frances was a loyal and loving mother who found fulfillment in working with children and teenagers. She had a passion for teaching and directing, whether it was at Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, or directing plays and pageants that she had written and directed herself. She was a creative soul who left a significant mark on the lives of many individuals, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Celebration of Life

A funeral service for Frances will be held on May 15, 2023, at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc., at three o’clock in the afternoon. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home between the hours of two and three o’clock in the afternoon, prior to the start of the funeral service at three.

If you would like to give your condolences or share a personal memory of the deceased, please click the “Condolences & Tributes” option located at the very top of this page.

In Loving Memory

Frances Lucille Dana will always be remembered for her sweet and loving nature, her passion for teaching, and her dedication to her family. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

