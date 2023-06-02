Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Geno Martini: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Geno Martini Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Geno Martini

According to an online obituary on Friday, June 2, 2023, Geno Martini has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed. We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Geno Martini, mayor of Sparks for 13 years, and a public servant well longer than that. He guided the growth and development of Sparks until his retirement in 2018, and the impact he made can be seen throughout the region.

The beautiful Sparks Marina and Legends area are testaments to his leadership and vision for the City of Sparks. Washoe County Chair Alexis Hill had the good fortune to know and work with him for 22 years as a student and an employee of the City of Sparks.

“He was such an advocate for the city, and if you grew up in Sparks, you knew you could call the mayor,” she said. “He was so accessible and wanted to see the youth and the community thrive. He would call employees and show his support for the work we were doing, he was engaged and supportive of everyone.

