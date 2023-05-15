Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Gerry Finneran

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerry Finneran Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Gerry Finneran

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 15, 2023, Gerry Finneran has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed. Gerry passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. All of us here at the Ballroom extend our deepest sympathies to Dermot (Louise), Fiona (Eugene), Blaíthin (Alan), his grandchildren, and all extended members of the Finneran family.

Champion for the Parish of Glenfarne

As many of our friends and followers know, Gerry was a champion for the parish of Glenfarne. He was a founding member of the Glenfarne Gala and Glenfarne CCE, as well as a huge supporter of the Ballroom in all its activities.

Gerry generously made his comprehensive collection of showband memorabilia available for our Showband Exhibition, which offers an invaluable insight into the history of the Ballroom as well as Glenfarne and its surrounding townlands.

Gerry will be fondly remembered as a dedicated advocate for the preservation and promotion of Irish culture and heritage in Glenfarne and beyond.

Our Deepest Sympathies

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

