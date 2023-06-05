Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Ivan Grod – A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ivan Grod Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Ivan Grod

An online obituary on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced the unexpected passing of Ivan Grod. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The Passing of Ivan Grod

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Ivan Grod, on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the age of 99, one month shy of his 100th birthday. Our father passed away peacefully in his sleep at St. Peter’s and Paul’s Residence.

Ivan was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria Grod (nee Szypka) of 67 years, his sister Maria Kril (nee Grod), and his son Wasyl (wife Nadia). He leaves behind his sons Jaroslaw (wife Olya) and Pavlo (wife Adrianna). He was a grandfather to Zoryana, Natalya (husband Paul), Olyana, Markian, Adrian, Roman, Danylo, Larysa, and Olena, and great-grandfather to Sofiya and Ameliya.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family may pay their respects at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St. (at Keele St.), on Wednesday, June 7th, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Panahyda at 7:30 p.m.). A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8th, at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr, 135 La Rose Ave, Etobicoke, ON. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery.

Condolences and Prayers

