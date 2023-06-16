Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Jack King: Obituary in Muskego, WI”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jack King Obituary: Remembering a Life Devoted to Farming

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the farming community lost a beloved member. Jack A. King, who was born in Muskego, Wisconsin on June 18th, 1938, passed away peacefully. He spent his entire childhood on the King Dairy Farm in Muskego and devoted his entire life to farming, a passion that he had since he was a young boy.

A Life of Love and Family

At a dairy dance in Waukesha, Jack met Bernice, the woman who would become the love of his life. They exchanged vows on October 3, 1959, and together, they established a prosperous dairy farm, a loving family, and a marriage that lasted for 64 years. Jack served his country honorably in the National Guard for many years.

Despite the hectic schedule of farm life, Jack always found time to enjoy his hobbies. He loved playing baseball, hunting, fishing, participating in card clubs, and dancing the polish hop. On weekends, he looked forward to spending time with his family and friends at Fox Lake.

A Life of Adventure

In their senior years, Jack and Bernice went on many vacations with friends, including bus journeys and world travels while working for the Super Crost Seed Company. These adventures allowed Jack to experience new places and cultures while also sharing them with the love of his life.

A Life Remembered

Jack was preceded in death by his devoted wife Bernice, his parents Archie and Ruby King, and his sister Carolyn (Alvin) Basse. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Don) Ross, Mark (Gina) King, Heidi (Charlie) Martin, and Tammy (Matt) Johnson, as well as his eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who will always cherish his memory.

Jack King will be remembered not only for his dedication to farming but also for the love and joy he brought to his family and community. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will continue to honor his memory for years to come.

Jack King Muskego WI Jack King obituary Jack King death notice Muskego WI obituary archive Remembering Jack King

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Jack King Obituary Muskego WI, Learn About Jack King Death – obituary archive/