Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Jake Chambers: A Tribute

Jake Chambers Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jake Chambers

According to an online obituary on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Jake Chambers has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Valley Rangers Extend Deepest Sympathies

The Valley Rangers would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the parents, family, and friends of Jake Chambers. The club and our members were deeply saddened to hear of Jake’s sudden passing yesterday.

Jake had signed with Valley at the start of this year from Brideview United, whom he had spent most of his soccer career with. We at Valley would like to offer our condolences to his former teammates at Brideview.

Remembering Jake Chambers

Jake was an excellent young player and a great person. He always had time to stop and chat, and there was always a smile for everyone. He will be sorely missed by all.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

