Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Jean Nishi: A Tragic Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jean Nishi Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife

On April 8, 2023, the Nishi Ohana received devastating news of the passing of their beloved matriarch, Jean Harue Nishi. Jean was a cherished mother, grandmother, and wife who fought bravely against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) but ultimately succumbed to the complications of the disease. Her passing has left her family and friends in a state of profound grief.

A Life Dedicated to Education

For more than 38 years, Jean dedicated her life to educating students in various disciplines at Nanakuli High and Middle School. She loved her job and served as Student Activities Coordinator at Nanakuli High School, where she organized numerous activities attended by members of the Leeward community. She was fondly called “God’s Angel on Earth” by those who knew her, thanks to her vivacious nature, captivating personality, and unconditional love and generosity towards everyone she met.

A Family Woman

Despite her love for education, Jean’s greatest joy was raising her three children, Kyle, Kurt, and Kori, who she was immensely proud of. She also enjoyed participating in extracurricular activities with her family, including sports and other community-based pursuits in the Aiea Community. Jean’s three grandchildren, Keido, Kamden, and Kenji, lived on the mainland, but she cherished every moment spent seeing them grow and succeed in their academic and extracurricular pursuits.

A Celebration of Life

Jean is survived by her husband, Tom, her three children, their spouses, and her grandchildren, as well as her four sisters, Audrey, Irene, Lynne, and Lori. A celebration of her life will be held on June 17, 2023, at Nuuanu Memorial Park and Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 am, and the service will start at 11 am, with casual Aloha attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Jean Harue Nishi is a tremendous loss to her family, friends, and the education community. She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her students and her family, her infectious personality, and her kindness towards everyone she met. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her, and her memory will live on forever.

Jean Nishi death news Jean Nishi obituary Condolences for Jean Nishi Remembering Jean Nishi Jean Nishi’s legacy

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Jean Nishi Obituary, Jean Nishi Has Tragically Passed Away – condolence death news/